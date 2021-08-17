Search for 79-year-old Carletha Sinclair continues

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg Police Department alongside other emergency personnel has been searching for missing 79-year-old Carletha Sinclair since Monday evening.

Sinclair walked away from a residence located at 10526 S. Turnpike Road in Laurinburg around 6 p.m. on Monday.

According to reports, Sinclair suffers from dementia.

She was last seen wearing blue pants, an orange tee-shirt, blue tennis shoes and a gray button-up jacket.

Search efforts continued into Tuesday with other agencies as well as members of the community pitching in on the search.

The LPD is urging anyone with information to contact 911, local law enforcement, or the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

There will be more to come as the search continues, check The Laurinburg Exchange Newsletter and print edition for more information on Sinclair.