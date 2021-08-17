An extremely simple, simmering meal

So for the past few months, I’ve been sitting on this recipe. It’s a beef and noodle recipe but made with wine. The recipe is specifically from Duplin and I’ve been sitting on it because I was trying to make it the easiest way I could. I wanted minimum cleanup and this recipe seemed to require a lot of clean up if I’m honest.

But the other night I decided to go ahead and try it, my way, and I’m pretty happy with the result. The big thing that I changed was the amount of wine I used, I ended up using the whole bottle not just a cup. You might think that’s a lot but I decided, mainly because I ran out of pots big enough, to cook the noodles in the wine with the rest of the food. So I needed more to cover the noodles completely so they cooked properly.

I also skipped coating the beef in flour as it called for, again because I’m lazy and because I wanted to see how it would go if I didn’t. It still turned out well in my opinion but I haven’t actually tried it with it so I don’t 100% know how it would be.

This is definitely an easy meal as long as you have patience, all you have to do is chop everything up and basically throw everything into a pot for a little over an hour then boom your house smells great and you have dinner.

***

Ingredients …

1 lb of stew beef

1/3 cup of sliced carrots

8 ounces of fresh mushrooms, sliced

1 bottle of dry white wine, I used Duplin’s Carlos wine

1 yellow onion

12 ounces of egg noodles

2 tbsp of butter

2 tbsp of olive oil

2 tbsp of garlic

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Melt butter in a large pot and add olive oil. Add meat and cook until browned. Once brown add onion, carrot and mushrooms along with garlic and top with half the wine. Cover and simmer for an hour.

Once the hour is up add the egg noodles and the rest of the wine. If wine doesn’t cover the noodles add water until everything is covered. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until noodles are cooked and liquid has cooked down.

Serve and enjoy.