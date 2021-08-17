Sumac roasted potato and cucumber salad a summer winner

Looking for a refreshing, easy, flavorful dish this summer? Try this Sumac Roasted Potato and Cucumber Salad!

Light, flavorful and very easy to prepare. This salad is made with sumac roasted white potatoes, crunchy Persian cucumber, fresh mint and light dressing. The dressing is made with just four simple ingredients – oil, lemon juice, sweet paprika and salt. Perfect for any time of the year, this salad is vegetarian and gluten free. You can enjoy it on its own, or serve it with white fish or chicken.

***

Ingredients …

— Potatoes

2 lbs white potatoes, washed and cut into ½ inch cubes

½ cup vegetable oil (I used avocado oil)

1 tablespoon sumac

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

— Dressing

¼ cup vegetable oil

Juice from 1 medium lemon

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon sweet paprika

— Other Items

4 Persian cucumbers, sliced into thin rounds

7-8 mint leaves

More salt to taste

***

Directions …

— Potatoes

Preheat oven to 400 F. Prepare a baking sheet, lightly brush with vegetable oil.

Cut potatoes into ½ inch pieces. Place potatoes in a bowl, add oil, sumac, salt and pepper. Toss potatoes, making sure they are evenly coated in oil and seasoning.

Roast potatoes for 25-30 minutes, flipping once, until golden and cooked through. Roast for additional 5-10 minutes, if potatoes appear undercooked.

Transfer to a bowl and let them cool for 20 minutes.

— Dressing

In a small bowl, whisk together oil, salt, lemon juice and paprika.

Set aside.

— Assemble

Place potatoes in a bowl.

Add sliced cucumbers and mint.

Pour dressing on top. Serve.

