Deadline looms for Partners in Ministry project

LAURINBURG — Partners in Ministry is still asking for help from Scotland County residents, and all it takes is a pair of shoes.

“Reaching Souls with Soles: A Hands Up Ministry will be continuing to collect shoes until Aug. 31,” said Volunteer Communications, Media, Technology Coordinator Effie McGill. “Residents can drop off their shoes at Partners in Ministry on Third Street in Laurinburg.”

According to McGill, the shoes do not have to be brand new.

“We are accepting new and gently used shoes,” said McGill. “We are accepting all types and sizes.”

Monetary donations are also being accepted. Those interested can visit the PIM website at http://pim-nc.orgfor all the ways to donate.

Partners in Ministry’s goal is to collect 625 pairs of shoes from each area taking donations.

“PIM aims to support the health and well-being of over thousands of children, youth and families, while dramatically enhancing and improving their programmatic opportunities,” said McGill.

The shoe drive will help support the efforts of PIM to continue working towards its community education center.

“The fundraiser consists of collecting shoes from friends and supporters to support the construction of a 20,000-square-foot community education center on PIM’s debt-free campus,” said the Rev. Thomas Simpson of Saint Luke Methodist Church on Facebook. “We are seeking your support of PIM through this endeavor.

“We are working with FUNDS2ORGS on this fundraising initiative. They are a for-profit social enterprise company devoted to helping microenterprises in developing nations,” Simpson added.

For information on microenterprises and the impacts, the donated shoes make, visit https://funds2orgs.com/impact/.

