County OK’s

project deal

LUMBERTON — A Joint Economic Development Agreement incentives package for Elkay Plumbing Products was approved Monday by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

SFG Lumberton NC, LLC plans to build a facility in the I-95/I-74 Industrial Park for $28 million and lease it to Elkay Plumbing Products, according to the incentives package contract approved during the Board’s regular meeting.

The awarding of the tax grants is contingent upon the “timely completion” of the facility, a minimum property investment of $5.5 million and the creation of 20 new jobs at the site. The company has three years to meet those obligations.

***

Grant to fund

crime reduction

LUMBERTON — The effort to reduce crime in Robeson County has been accelerated by a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The grant to be paid out over a three-year period was announced Monday at the Cross-Sector Partnership for Crime Reduction Kickoff event in the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center. Funding was awarded to the N.C. Youth Violence Prevention Center and will help various agencies in efforts to reduce crime over the next three years.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Lumberton Police Department each will get $75,000.

***

Man charged with

firing a shotgun

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Ellerbe man with shooting a firearm within city limits and disclosing private images on Facebook.

Nyleja Xavier Strong, 20, of Cora Simmons Lane, has been charged with one felony count each of discharging a firearm within city limits, possession of a firearm by a felon and disclosing private images of an adult.

Strong is being held in the Richmond County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

***

Search for dog

ends in tragedy

LUMBERTON — The search for a Texas couple’s dog has come to an end, but it is not a happy ending.

According to a social media post by Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Boudreaux was found dead Friday near mile marker 31 on Interstate 95 in Robeson County.

The search ended after Boudreaux’s owner received a tip Friday that led Animal Cruelty Officer Katherine Floyd and Animal Control officers to the area where the dog that had been missing since Aug. 6. The dog’s remains were found with those of a second dog.

Both had been hit by a large vehicle.

From Champion Media reports