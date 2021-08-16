State could help with local projects

LAURINBURG —State Rep. Garland Pierce spoke with WLNC on Monday and gave what could be good news for Scotland County.

“Scotland County commissioners, the city of Laurinburg councilmen, County Manager Kevin Patterson and the City Manager Charles Nichols were in the meeting with the Speaker of the House Tim Moore and myself recently, ” Pierce said. “The delegation presented their request during that meeting for money to help fund the Laurel Hill Community Center project, the IEJ project, as well as new fire station for the City of Laurinburg.”

Pierce said he is not quite sure about the timing of the money being distributed, but if the items stay in the budget, those funds will then be sent out to the agencies responsible for those projects.

“The budget will go to the Conference Committee which is comprised of House and Senate members who will decide which items will stay in the final budget,” said Pierce. “Some of the appropriations can be reduced or completely taken out of the budget.”

The process, according to Pierce will take time.

“It’s a lot of moving parts between now and the final product of the budget,” said Pierce. “I am optimistic that these items will stay in the final budget.

“It is my hope that I can serve on the Conference Committee where these items will be debated and I can have the opportunity to see that they can stay in the budget,” continued Pierce. “I am hopeful that this will continue to be a bipartisan budget with the House and the Senate to benefit the people of North Carolina.”

The Laurel Hill Community Center is set for construction to begin sometime after the first of the year. The Scotland County Commissioners have agreed on a bid for $2.55 million in construction costs.

As far as the IEJ project, county commissioners are set to discuss the building’s future further during its September meeting. The conversations thus far have remained around discovering what operating cost will be as well as what it will cost for repairs.

The city of Laurinburg Fire Department’s North Station is set to be replaced with a new facility on the Northside of the city after it sustained water damage due to flooding from Hurricane Florence.

