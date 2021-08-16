Teen leads police on car chase

LAURINBURG —A report of a stolen car led Laurinburg police officers on a foot chase Friday.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, around 3 a.m. Friday officers got a report that a blue 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from Corona Avenue. The vehicle was then seen by officers around 7:30 a.m. on James Street with four individuals inside.

Officers then attempted to stop the vehicle on Biggs Street but the driver attempted to flee. The vehicle led officers down Biggs Street before stopping behind King Pawn near the Clinton V. Willis National Guard Armory. Four juvenile males ran from the vehicle, one officer saw had a firearm.

Officers chased the individuals down and caught one 15-year-old of Laurinburgwho was in possession of the firearm, which turned out to have been reported as stolen.

The juvenile was taken into custody, however, the other three remain at large and the incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Reach Katelin [email protected]@laurinburgexchange.com