Break-in

WAGRAM — A resident of Jane Shaw Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons had broken into their residence and stole a semi-automatic shotgun and a three-wheel moped.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Pate Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone broke into their residence and stole a microwave.

WAGRAM — A resident of North Turnpike Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a 9mm Taurus firearm. The vehicle was believed to be unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had forced entry through the rear passenger window of their vehicle and stole $40 cash.

LAURINBURG — Two residents of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons broke into their vehicles. Both vehicles were left unsecured and nothing was taken.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Walmart reported to the police department on Friday that two 32-inch TVs and four weed-eaters valued at $760 were taken by two white male suspects who left in a black Toyota RAV4.

LAURINBURG — Speedway on South Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that a black female in a green truck had stolen $20 in gas.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone had scratched their vehicle.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Sunday that an unknown person attempted to break into the residence causing $100 to a screen door.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had shot at the residence while they weren’t home causing damage to a refrigerator and a cabinet.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Sunday that while at Rob’s Convenience that the bumper of their car was struck by a bullet causing $100 bond.

Stabbing

LAURINBURG —Police responded to Hood Street Sunday after it was reported that someone had been stabbed. The victim suffered one stab wound to the abdomen and was taken to be treated at a local medical facility. Davzia McCoy, 23, of Carver Street was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. She was given a $100,000 bond.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Produce Market Road on Friday in reference to a shooting into a residence. At the time of the shooting, there was one adult inside and they were not injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Heather Locklear, 42, of Red Springs was arrested Saturday for trespassing. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Tasheba Swinny, 41, of Andrews Drive was arrested Saturday on a warrant for simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Danielle McLaurin, 37, of Beta Street was arrested Saturday on a warrant for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —James McLean, 49, of Sallie McNair Road was arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG —Damion Campbell, 37, of Grant Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —James Johnson, 38, of Village Drive was arrested for trespassing. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Caison Murphy, 27, of South Pine Street was arrested for failure to appear in Gaston County. He was given a $1,500 bond.