Back the Blue fundraiser is Saturday

LAURINBURG — The second annual Back the Blue event returns on Saturday and everyone is invited.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone come out and support our law enforcement officers,” said Laurinburg Police Patrol Sgt. Chris Jackson. “We are hoping for a really good ride and a good time afterward.”

Jackson said he is hoping for an even better turnout than last year, since he has had more time to prepare for the event.

“All the proceeds from our event will go to the ‘Shop With A Cop’ events in Scotland and Richmond counties,” said Jackson. “We are selling raffle tickets for $25 and we have some pretty awesome prizes lined up for our winners.”

The prizes for the three raffle winners are a 2007 Honda Shadow for first place, a Char-Broil five-burner gas grill for second place and $300 cash for third.

“Last year we raised close to $1,000,” said Jackson.

Winners of the raffle will be announced Saturday during the Back the Blue event.

The ride for Scotland County will begin at 11:15 a.m. and the one in Richmond will start at 1 p.m according to Jackson. The entry fee for the ride is $20 and it will start at Jerry’s Deli (in Laurinburg).

Registration for the ride will start at 1o a.m. and will last until 11 a.m.

“Richmond County will start its registration at 11 a.m. and last until noon,” Jackson said. “This will be held at the Hide-A-Way Tavern on Billy Covington Road in Rockingham.”

There will also be a cornhole tournament, food vendors, door prizes, entertainment and more.

“Cornhole teams can register on the day of the event and it is $40 per team,” said Jackson.

The tournament will begin at 3 p.m. at Jerry’s Deli.

For information on the event or to purchase a raffle ticket, contact Chris Jackson via Facebook or call 910-610-5140.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]