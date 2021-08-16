NAACP holds largest “Back to School, Stay in School” event

LAURINBURG — Dozens of cars were lined up before 9 a.m. Saturday morning for the annual “Back to School, Stay in School” event put on by the Scotland County Branch of the NAACP.

More than 1,500 book bags were collected for the event and stuffed full of school supplies for elementary, middle and high school students. About 400 of the bags were collected and passed out by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

“We packed about 1,500 bags, which shows what a great community effort there was to help prepare our students,” said President Herman Tyson. “This is also the most that we’ve collected since we began this event. We’re extremely grateful to everyone who has given to make this event possible. We just want to show our students that our community supports them and their education.”

The bags that were not given out via the drive-through event will be given to the school system and spread through the different schools.

“There will be supplies at each school so students who didn’t receive them will have the opportunity to receive supplies,” Tyson said. “I do know Dr. LeGrand and her staff are also distributing book bags at the open houses. So there’s this big community effort to make sure each child has the supplies they need for a great start academically here in Scotland County.”

When the giveaway first began it was held at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church and 300 children got school supplies but since that event, it’s continued to grow.

“It’s grown from the church to IEJ to the gym at Scotland High to now a drive-through outside due to COVID,” said The Rev. Garland Pierce. “It has really grown and I’m thankful for the support from the community and those who have been a part of it. I hope it does make a difference in the life of our boys and girls in the school system.”

The Scotland County Health Department was at the event offering a variety of information for after they received their school supplies.

“We’re here to provide parents and students with information about the immunizations that are needed before a student can go back to school,” said Health Department Public Information Officer Kathie Cox. “But we’re also here to provide the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and up if they want to get it. We got a lot of calls asking about if we were going to have the vaccine so we’re excited to be out here.”

Tyson added the NAACP was encouraging those who were picking up bags to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the safety of the students.

“We’re asking for the safety of our children who are not able to get vaccinated that if you are 18 or older that you get the vaccine so we can protect our children,” Tyson said.

Now the NAACP is moving to work towards voter registration and getting those in the community ready for the upcoming election. Tyson said members will be at the Downtown Fun Fest on Aug. 28 helping people register as well as looking for new members of the NAACP.

“We’re trying to get more out into the community,” Tyson said. “So if anyone needs assistance at events or anything we’re available just contact us via phone or email.”

Contact the Scotland County NAACP at [email protected] or 910-277-8890.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]