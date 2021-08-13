Woodham named new Morrison Manor director

LAURINBURG — Scotland Regional Hospice has announced the appointment of its new director of Morrison Manor, Kim Woodham.

Woodham has 16 years of nursing experience and has served in leadership roles several times throughout her career. Her last five years have been in the home health field, but she has experience in geriatric care, wound care, working in a long-term care facility, and Medicare and Medicaid billing.

Woodham will join the organization’s leadership team and be responsible for managing all clinical operations and services to meet the needs of patients and families receiving care at Morrison Manor, Scotland Regional Hospice’s inpatient unit.

“I’m excited,” shared Woodham. “I have had a lot of history with hospice and really believe in it. I can’t wait to get started.”

In addition to managing Morrison Manor, Woodham will assume advisory roles on the organization’s Professional Advisory and Long Term Care committees, each of which plays a part in improving the quality of patient care while also maintaining the organization’s commitment to safe, high-quality, and compassionate care.

For information on Morrison Manor and other services provided by Scotland Regional Hospice, please call 910-276-7176 or visit www.scotlandhospice.org.