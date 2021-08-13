Still time to get your ducks from United Way for first Duck Derby

WAGRAM — The United Way of Scotland County is going to go quacking down the Lumber River in September with its first-ever Duck Derby.

The event will be on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a fun-filled day of activities at the Lumber River State Park Chalk Banks area in Wagram — with the big event being the release of 5,000 rubber ducks. The owner of the first ducks to enter a “winner’s tunnel” will win prizes.

“There will not be any live ducks, they’ll all be rubber,” said Executive Director Coy Moody. “We have ‘Duck Adoption Teams’ where you can go buy your ducks in person which include the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, Terry’s Boutique or Harley’s and all of our non-profits will also be selling the ducks. If you purchase from one of our nonprofits, half the money from the duck sale will go back into that organization on top of what they’ll get from the total of the event.”

The ducks are $5 each with several different options ranging from buying five to 25. Some of the prizes include a storage building from Norris Storage, grills, cash and more.

“We also have our Dazzling Duck Decorating Contest,” Moody said. “We ordered them last year before the event got cancled so those who purchased them last year kept them and when I went to order more I couldn’t find them because of the plastic shortage. So that’s why we only have 16 ducks left for people to claim to decorate.”

The 10-inch rubber duck can be decorated however the owner wants but there are three categories which includes an individual or family who would win a family night and dinner gift pack, business and industry would win a pizza party for up to 25 employees and non-profits or civic groups who would win $100 cash for their organization.

“What I’m really hoping for is for the ducks to be decorated to represent the family or business,” Moody said. “Like if a family has Scottish heritage and they want to decorate the duck in a Scottish theme or if a clothing business decorates the duck in an outfit similar to what they sell but there really isn’t a set way for people to decorate. You can use glitter, paint, embellishments, whatever you want just get creative.

The cost for the larger ducks is $20 and can be bought by contacting the United Way of Scotland County. The ducks must be submitted to the United Way decorated by Aug. 31 — voting will start on Sept. 1 and end on Sept 17 on the United Way’s Facebook page.

“I’m really excited that we’re going to be able to do it this year,” Moody said. “It’s going to be a fun-filled day at the Lumber River State Park which is an area we don’t typically get out to but it’s just going to be great to get the community together outside and enjoy some activities that will help our local nonprofits.”

For information contact the United Way of Scotland County at 910-276-6064 or [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]