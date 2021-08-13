Generous giving

Courtesy photo

Numerous area residents contributed to Scotland Family Counseling Center through the Silent Samaritan Society fundraising event, giving a total of $32,248 — well surpassing the fundraising goal of $30,000. This was the seventh consecutive year the goal was met or surpassed. The donations will help with counseling support and counseling fee subsidies. SFCC does not give individual recognition to donators, which is in keeping with the Good Samaritan who was never identified by name. This generous and humble giving is truly an example of our theme, “Families of Strength Helping Families in Crisis.” In the photo are Shannon Hamilton, left, Karen Jenkins and Charles Jenkins.