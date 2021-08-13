Walking in new territory

Patricia Raybon wrote this devotional: “The village minister couldn’t sleep. As World War II raged, he’d told a group of American soldiers they couldn’t bury their fallen comrade inside the fenced cemetery next to his church. They would have to bury them on the outside of the fence. Only burials for church members were allowed. So, the men buried their beloved friend just outside the fence.

“The next morning, however, the soldiers couldn’t find the grave. ‘What happened? The grave is gone,’ one soldier told the reverend. ‘Oh, it’s still there,’ he told him. The soldier was confused, but the minister explained. ‘I regretted telling you no. So, last night, I got upand moved the fence.’”

Raybon said, “That was the prophet Isaiah’s message to the downtrodden people of Israel. Instead of looking back with longing at the Red Sea rescue, they needed to shift their sight, seeing God doing new miracles, blazing new paths.:

“Do not dwell on the past,” he urged them. “See, I am doing a new thing!”

Community friends, that’s what God wants to do, and what God is going to do for his church. The time has come to leave the old way, as good as it may have been; and walk in new territory; it’s time to leave the place where we were before the pandemic because the place where we were is dried up; covid and other negative things dried it up; time to make some decisions and walk by faith in the God that we say we serve; time to put to practice what we preach, teach and testify.

We’re living in testing time; dried up grass don’t offer the spiritual nutrition that we need; we cannot survive if we stay where we was; if we notice the animal world, we can learn a lesson from them; when the cows and horses are grazing on green grass, once that grass is eaten up or dried up they don’t stay there and eat dirt; they move to another place; it makes sense … the wilder beast in the Serengeti in African, the elephant, the giraffe and others in their natural habitat are constantly on the move when where they are eating is no longer fruitful; when the leaves are no longer there the elephant, the giraffe, the wilder beast simply move to higher ground in a new area; they don’t get stuck in what used to be or how green the grass was yesterday, they realize that survival is contingent upon their transition; that if they don’t move they will die.

I must tell you that God also works in transition.

Community, nothing stays the same. Everything, even good things, change at one time or another if it is going to survive; in the secular world businesses, corporations, plants, car companies and those that sell products do understand that if they are going to stay in business and compete, they must “walk in new territory” … they’ve got to “move the fence!”

The first car I bought as a young man was the most beautiful car I thought I had ever seen — a pretty colored Pontiac Grand Prix — but if they had never changed that model of car since, then they would not be in business today.

Community, some things have to change; the seasons change; what if the seasons never changed? What if it stayed winter all the time? What if it stayed summer all the time? God in his infinite wisdom knew that the seasons needed to change for this environment we live in here on earth. But this applies especially in the spirit realm. Christians are to confess all known sin, and “walk into new territory!”

Community, it’s time to move … the minister that I mentioned earlier could not move the grave outside the fence, but he could move the fence! Hope ya’ll see what I’m saying.

Friends, in order for something to change, we’ve got to move the fence; old things won’t cut it, old blessings won’t cut it; God is getting ready to do a new thing (Isa. 43:19b)! That’s what God is telling this nation; but before he can do a new thing, he must deal with this old thing called fear. God said, “But now thus said the Lord that created you, O Jacob, and he that formed you, O Israel …” He says FEAR not: for I have redeemed you, I have called you by your name (Isa. 43:1).” “I will bring your seed from the east, and gather you from the west (vs 5).”

Now friends, if you didn’t know, the words “fear not” is mentioned in scripture 365 times! Why does God mention the words “Fear not” that many times? It’s because God does not want his people fearful and afraid; and the word “fear” means “an unpleasant emotion caused by the belief that someone or something is dangerous, likely to cause pain, or a threat.” And this kind of emotion does not come from God.

The Apostle Paul said, “For God has not given us the spirit of FEAR; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind (2 Tim. 1:6).”

Community, fear leads to paranoia; and paranoia leads to panic; and panic leads to irrational thinking; and irrational thinking leads to cloudy judgment; and cloudy judgment leads to wrong decisions; and wrong decisions leads to the control of the enemy; and once fear controls you, Satan gets an advantage in your life. Community friends, God is still working even in the midst of a pandemic.

God is calling all of us to walk in “new territory.”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.