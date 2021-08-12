Heat advisory placed on county

LAURINBURG — Scotland County will be heating up, and the heat index could reach or exceed 105 degrees.

The heat advisories began on Wednesday and could last into Friday as the “Bermuda High” stretches from North Carolina to Maine with high pressure located over the southeast.

“When you have really high temperatures along with high humidity levels it brings up what we call the heat index,” said Nick Luchetti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. “It’s when the heat index gets to 105 or higher and will stay there for two or more hours is when we issue a heat advisory. When the heat index gets this high is when it starts putting stress on the human body. So for those who work outside or are planning on being outside make sure you’re near somewhere that has shade as well as staying hydrated.”

According to the Scotland County Health Department, there are two cooling centers located in the county which offer water and ice to help those who need it cool off. The locations are the Scotland County Memorial Library, located at 312 West Church St., in Laurinburg, and the Wagram Recreation Center, located at 24441 Marlboro St. in Wagram.

The library is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The recreation center is open Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Health Department also shared some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion which include muscle cramping, heaving sweating, weakness, cold, pale or clammy skin, fast and weak pulse, nausea or vomiting and fainting.

If you notice someone having these symptoms move the person to a cooler location, lie them down and loosen their clothing, apply cool and wet cloths to as much of the body as possible and provide a cool clear beverage for them to sip on that’s not soda. If the person is vomiting seek medical attention.

Heatstroke symptoms include a body temperature above 103, hot, red, dry or moist skin, rapid and strong pulse and possible unconsciousness.

“There is a cold front coming in over the weekend bringing some rain and clouds which will help lower the temperatures,” Luchetti said. “The humidity will still be high but the temperatures will be in the 80s going into next week.”

For additional information concerning extreme heat or the cooling locations in the county contact Kathie Cox, Heat Prevention Specialist, Scotland County Health Department at 910-277-2470, Ext. 4478.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]