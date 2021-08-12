Nuisance ruling places restrictions on operation of store

MAXTON — Restrictions have been placed on the operation of the Minit Shop here, as part of a nuisance abatement action.

The legal action began July 19, but the final judgment in a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action was signed Monday by Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow. The Chapter 19 portion of state law defines a nuisance and allows for the abatement of that nuisance.

“This location has been a nuisance for the citizens of Maxton and law enforcement for many years,” Maxton Chief of Police Na’Shayla Nelson said. “I am pleased with this outcome and I firmly believe it will make Maxton a safer place for our citizens to live, work, and conduct business in, as a result.”

The convenience store located at 207 Middle St. has been described as “a constant haven for illegal activity” by state and town officials.

The store’s ABC permits were suspended in October 2020 as the result of an investigation by agents with the Alcohol Law Enforcement, a division of the state Department of Public Safety. Since obtaining ABC permits in 2016, Maxton police officers have been shot at and assaulted while responding to 911 calls from the store.

On Dec. 28, 2020, the Minit Shop was the site of an assault on then Maxton police Officer Michael Ethan Sale. The assault, during which Sale was injured, was captured on video and circulated over social media throughout that weekend.

The defendants in the nuisance case are the owners of the property, Amran Saleh Hussein and Waddah Abdulkarim Mohamed Ashaif.

The judgment permanently prohibits the defendants from operating or maintaining a public nuisance anywhere in North Carolina. It also bars anyone from operating or maintaining a public nuisance at the property.

The terms of the judgment are the operating hours cannot be earlier than 5 a.m. or later than 1 a.m. “as long as the property operates as a convenience store, eating establishment, or possesses ABC permits,” according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

In addition, property owners must hire licensed private security personnel who are to be at the property from noon until closing on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“If the property owners do not follow the conditions in the agreement, they may be found in contempt of a court order,” according to NCDPS.

The Robesonian contacted Hussein in January 2020, while he was working with town officials to put the attack on officer Sale in the past and move forward. Hussein told The Robesonian that one way he was working to promote safety at the store was by installing a new surveillance camera system.

“I want to have a good relationship with the police and the community,” Hussein told The Robesonian in January 2020.

Alcohol Law Enforcement’s (ALE) Nuisance Abatement Team members and the Maxton Police Department worked together to investigate the case and gather information for the lawsuit.

“We are extremely pleased to offer assistance to our law enforcement partners in these nuisance cases,” said Scottie Shoaf, Nuisance Abatement Team assistant special agent in charge.

“This judgment should bring positive changes to a community antagonized by this illegal activity for far too long,” Shoaf added.