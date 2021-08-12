City keeps two flood mitigation projects moving forward

LUMBERTON — Lumberton City Council on Wednesday approved an amendment to the engineering project and the selection of an environmental assessment for the floodgate being constructed along Interstate 95.

The floodgate, located near VFW Road beneath I-95 in West Lumberton, just north of Exit 17, originally was to be built east of the interstate. But because of considerations regarding the widening and elevating of I-95 at that location the decision was made to move the floodgate to the western side of the highway.

That change caused an additional engineering charge as contractor Atkins Global begins working on the floodgate’s design. The company submitted a request to amend their contract at a cost of $248,853.68, which Council approved during its regular meeting.

Back-to-school, vaccination event set for Saturday in Fairmont

FAIRMONT — A local community activist is inviting the public to attend a back-to-school event at Fairmont Community Park on Saturday and to get vaccinated while they are there.

LaShawna Watson Baker, CEO and founder of Stop the Violence Program Inc., is still recovering from a three-week stint in the hospital in July after contracting COVID-19. During her stay she was placed on two life-support machines: a ventilator and an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine.

She told WPDE-TV news that the virus led to pneumonia, which wreaked havoc on her lungs. She was released Aug. 2 and has continued to heal at home. For now, Watson Baker must use a walker to get around as she continues to recover.

Clemmons remembered by those whose lives he touched

HAMLET — Emotions ran high at the Cole Auditorium Tuesday as people from all over the region gathered celebrate the life of Sheriff James Clemmons, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 60.

The staff of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office packed together, in uniform, in the front of the theater to hear stories, some new some old, about their late leader. Officers from several other counties were represented, and state and local officials dotted the dense audience.

For Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, who swore Clemmons in as president of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association, Clemmons was like a “big brother.” For former Hamlet City Manager and now Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David, Clemmons was “Uncle Clem” to her children, supporting them immensely after their father died in 2014. For Hoke County Sheriff Dr. Hubert Peterkin, who was assigned — to his shock — to be Clemmons’s mentor in the Sheriff’s Association when he was first elected, Clemmons was a “statesman.” Brother Ralph Young, Clemmons’s fraternity brother in Omega Psi Phi, Clemmons was a “giant.”

City Council approves demolition of three buildings

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham City Council approved the demolition of three buildings at their Tuesday meeting.

Minimum housing proceedings began on a dilapidated building on Aslington Street in December of 2020. The owner, Tony Freeman, obtained a building permit to repair the dwelling, but no action has been taken since the Code Enforcement Officer issued a notice in July.

A dilapidated dwelling on Bickett Street did not have anyone attend a hearing after minimum housing proceedings began in March of 2021. Property owner BVGG Properties has been notified of the plans to demolish, but no action has been taken to date.

The third and final building addressed by City Council is located on Curtis Drive. The owners, Shamsul A. Khan and Shireen Islam, have communicated with the Code Enforcement Officer about the dwelling. They were notified to either repair or demolish the dwelling by July 27; no action has been taken to date.

Assistant City Manager said that owners of the dwelling on Curtis Drive have indicated that the walls are unstable. A plastic covering has been placed on the roof to keep rain out.

From Champion Media reports