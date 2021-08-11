SCS Hall of Fame set to move forward

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High Hall of Fame could finally be on its way after a lengthy process.

During Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Scotland High Athletic Director David Johnson gave an update on the Hall of Fame, which has been pushed to the side due to COVID-19.

“It’s our first year doing it so we’re looking at making sure we have an idea — and this year will allow us the chance to see where we are,” Johnson said. “Proposed fundraisers … donations from athletics, we talked about a GoFund Me account. Some future fundraising ideas are school store at home games, a golf tournament, some of the concessions at the high school, plate sales.”

Johnson presented the proposed expense report with a total $10,000 with everything from the printing of tickets to the awards and food that would be given out during a banquet.

Board member Summer Woodside asked if the money would be taken away from the student athletics to fund this project.

“It supports the entire athletic program, so for each thing you’re doing it gets pooled into the athletic program,” Johnson said. “So it’s not taking away from our students.”

Johnson also gave a timeline for the project which included opening nominations from Aug. 10 to Aug. 24 along with including the previous nominees.

“I do have at least 20 nominations from the previous site that’s in Google Drive,” Johnson said. “So we’re holding onto those nominations and the committee agreed to let those stand and add on what we get over the next two weeks.”

Nominators must be a resident of Scotland County or a Scotland High graduate over 25 and the nomination form and more information can be found on the school’s website, the high school or the central office.

Johnson added the committee will meet on Sept. 1 to select the candidate before background checks are performed and then candidates will be contacted.

The honorees will be recognized at the Oct. 15 football game and will be honored at a banquet in the Scotland High cafeteria on Oct. 16.

For information about the nomination process or to submit forms, contact Johnson at [email protected] or 910-276-7370.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]