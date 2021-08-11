Break-in

LAURINBURG —A resident of Brian Lane reported that someone had attempted to break into their residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Prince Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol valued at $400. It is unknown if the vehicle was secured or not.

LAURINBURG — Two residents of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Tuesday that their vehicles were broken into but nothing was taken. Both vehicles were left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McQueen Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that an unknown person had stolen a John Deere lawnmower and trailer.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of McRae Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that their vehicle had been struck by gunfire. The estimated damage was $600.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Belk reported to the police department on Tuesday that two black males had passed five counterfeit $100 bills.

Shooting

WAGRAM —The Wagram Food Mart on Main Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that the store had been shot at several times. No one was injured and it was turned over to the Wagram Police Department.

Sharing explicit photos

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that an individual had posted a sexually explicit video of them on Facebook. There is a person of interest and the investigation is continuing.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Jesse Young, 27, of Laurel Hill was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tyquan Ellerbeem, 32, of Covenant Way was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Heather Schmidt, 32, of McColl, South Carolina, was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Richmond County. She was given a $5,000 bond.