Commissioners take action that puts sewer repair project in motion

ROWLAND — Commissioners here took a necessary step Tuesday that will move the town forward in getting some much-needed repairs done to the town’s sewer infrastructure.

In a unanimous decision, the Board of Commissioners voted to award LKC Engineering administrative and engineering duties in repairing and replacing sewers lines throughout the town. Sending out bids for the contracts was a requirement of the $2 million Community Development Block Grant the town was awarded by the North Carolina Department of Commerce in May. The grant will cover the costs in full.

“It’s 100% funded by the CDBG project, so it has no local town funds involved,” Town Clerk David Townsend said.

***

BOE files appeal in pursuit of more than $87 million in FEMA money

LUMBERTON — The deadline for filing an appeal in the pursuit of more than $87 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was met, the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education was told Tuesday.

The appeal was filed Tuesday, which was the deadline for the school district to send it to North Carolina Emergency Management, Hugh McIlwain, director of Internal Affairs and Finance, told School Board members.

“So, now it’s in the hands of the state department,” McIlwain said. “They do have 60 days to respond.”

The School Board has retained the Baker Donelson law firm out of Washington, D.C., to help in its pursuit of money spent on Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts. FEMA denied a funding request for more than $87 million and offered the school district about $4.5 million in Hurricane Matthew recovery funding.

McIlwain said the state will include the appeal and a letter of their support for the school district’s efforts in a packet to be given FEMA. The appeal contains about 55 pages of information, and the exhibits included in the document number 1,000 to 2,000 pages, he estimated.

“FEMA will then have 90 days to respond,” he said.

***

Family pleads for answers in football player’s death

ST. PAULS — Marqueise Coleman was gunned down in the small Southeastern North Carolina town where he was well-known as a good student, a standout on the football field and a young man with a bright future.

Now, Coleman’s family is pleading with the community to share information about the shooting that left the 19-year-old dead in the early morning hours of July 29.

“I think it’s heartless that they’re not talking to the police to tell what’s going on,” his mother, Tanisha Coleman, said. “They’re walking around like, ‘Hey, it’s all right.’ But it’s not all right.”

The community gathered Friday evening at Robeson County’s St. Pauls High School, where Marqueise Coleman dominated the football field as a running back, to release balloons in his honor. Coleman had signed on to play at Fayetteville State University this fall.

Through tears, his mom called for an end to gun violence.

“Queise didn’t bother no one,” she said. “If anything, he loved everyone.”

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has not made any arrests in the case and is asking for the public’s help.

***

NCSBI arrests man wanted for attempted murder

WADESBORO — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a man who was wanted by the Wadesboro Police Department for attempted murder and an armed robbery.

Henry Walker, 62, of Monroe, who is listed as homeless, is charged with one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is held at the Anson County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17.

From Champion Media reports