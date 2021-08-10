Visitation policy updated at Scotland Health

LAURINBURG — Tasking effect Tuesday, Scotland Health updated the visitation guidelines.

Scotland Health is restricting visitation in the Medical/Surgical/Pediatric Inpatient Unit due to the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant and increase in covid-positive patients within the hospital. Visitors will only be granted access when a patient needs a caregiver based on their age or disability and this exception will be at the discretion of the medical staff.

Over the last several days, the number of covid-positive patients being admitted into the hospital has risen significantly due to COVID-19, and patients may experience longer wait times. The safety of the patients and team are top priority at Scotland Health. Scotland Health expects this new visitation restriction to be temporary and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

For the most up-to-date information on visitation restrictions, please continue to follow the Scotland Health Facebook page.