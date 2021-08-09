Toys for Tots looking for donations

EAST LAURINBURG — Marines Toys for Tots has once again partnered with Partners In Ministry to collect toys for boys and girls of the community.

“This will be the second year in a row to make Christmas possible for many children and youth in Scotland County,” said Partners In Ministry Program Development and Outreach Coordinator Chanel L. McClennahan. “If you are interested in donating to Marines Toys for Tots or signing your child or children up for Toys for Tots, please visit www.toysfortots.org.”

McClennahan also said all monetary donations should be made to Scotland County Toys for Tots.

“Toy drop-offs can be brought to Partners In Ministry,” said McClennahan. “The deadline for applications is Sept.1 through Oct. 15.”

Marine Toys for Tots, according to McClennahan, is an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity.

“When you donate to Marine Toys for Tots you are helping to bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children,” McClennahan said. “For additional information, please contact Scotland County Coordinator, Ms. Carmen at 910-244-0082 or Latilla at 910-736-4058.”

Visit Toysfortots.org for more information on ways to donate as well as what toys are acceptable for donation.

Partners in Ministry is located at 12 Third St. in East Laurinburg.

