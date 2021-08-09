Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Willow Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a .45 caliber Highpoint pistol valued at $400. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone had broken into a storage building and stole a push lawnmower, pressure washer and weedeater.

WAGRAM—A resident of Harold Morris Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office over the weekend that someone had broken into the residence. There is a person of interest.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of Pitt Street reported to the police department on Friday that a package containing Reebok Cardi B shoes valued at $250 was taken off their porch.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Pitt Street reported to the police department on Saturday that $1,000 cash was taken from them.

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Fourth Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons had stolen a dirtbike from their residence.

LAUREL HILL — Jackson Diesel on Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the Sheriff’s Office over the weekend that Dewalt tools, a Dewalt socket set and an air compressor were taken. There is a person of interest.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had shot at their residence. At the time of the shooting, there were five adults and one juvenile inside the residence and an estimated $1,5000 was done in damages. There is a person of interest in the case.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Rhonda Martin, 37, of Beta Street was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Harry Heaton II, 36, of Fayetteville was arrested Friday for resisting arrest. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Patrick Smith, 33, of Carver Street was arrested Friday for domestic assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Quinten Blue, 25, of Wagram was arrested Friday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Tiffany Cannady, 35, of Aberdeen was arrested Friday for driving while impaired, felony speeding to elude arrest, resisting arrest along with warrants out of Moore County for felony fleeing to elude arrest and resisting arrest. She was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Alex Peele, 29, of Turnpike Road was arrested Saturday for misdemeanor larceny. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Tyzhee Brown, 21, of McKenzie Street was arrested Saturday on warrants for obtaining property by false pretenses in Scotland and Richmond counties along with multiple failure to appear warrants in Scotland and Richmond counties. He was given a $60,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquille Pearson, 27, of X-Way Road was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Steve McInnis, 41, of Hood Street was arrested Sunday for failure to disperse and obstructing an investigation. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquandra Prince, 38, of Duncan Street was arrested Sunday for obstructing an investigation. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ke-ara Johnson, 20, of Hope Mills was arrested Sunday for felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony accessory after the fact, reckless driving to endanger and failure to heed to emergency lights and sirens. He was given a $50,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jakeem Graham, 20, of Duncan Street was arrested Sunday for discharging a firearm from within an enclosure, discharging a firearm in the city limits, carrying a concealed weapon, injury to personal property and resisting arrest. He was given a $100,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Emanuel Bauza, 23, of Rockingham was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Richmond County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Erik Hernandez, 45, of Fayetteville was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Hoke County. He was given a $7,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Christopher Voland, 36, of Laurel Hill was arrested Sunday on a warrant for domestic criminal trespassing and injury to real property. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Roshanda Martin, 27, of Carver Street was arrested Sunday on a warrant fo assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Christopher Fields, 36, of Laurel Hill was arrested Sunday for felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of Schedule II controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of Schedule III controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $50,0000 bond.