GPAC to host popular mentalist

PEMBROKE – Craig Karges reads minds, levitates tables and bends metal. His show “Experience the Extraordinary” will be GPAC’s first public performance since March 2020. The show will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $15-$19 for adults and $15 for children.

GPAC will offer five events this fall that will not be available as a season package. The Professional Artist Series will begin in January 2022, with plans to include Broadway and other events that audiences know and love. An announcement of the 2022 season will come at a later date.

“It’s hard to believe that our doors have been closed for over a year, so we wanted to bring a performance that truly gives audiences something hard to believe,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “Craig Karges is a master of magic and psychology, and his show is just what many of us need right now – an escape from the realities that were 2020.”

Craig Karges is no stranger to college campuses. He was named “Entertainer of the Year” six times by the National Association for Campus Activities, a distinguished honor also held by Bruce Springsteen and Jay Leno. Karges has also made more than 40 television appearances, including “The Tonight Show,” CNN, Fox News, CNBC, Lifetime, and E! Entertainment Television.

Performance, the international touring publication, ranked his show as one of the top five, along with David Copperfield and Disney On Ice. His show has been seen all over the world, from North America to Asia. GPAC’s return to live performances will also include the tribute band Heart to Heart, featuring original Heart members on Oct. 8, and rapper and television host Vanilla Ice on Oct. 22. The play, lumBEES: Women of the Dark Water, performs three nights on Nov. 19, 20, and 21, and the annual Holiday Extravaganza concert will return on Dec. 2.

Some GPAC shows will offer a pre-show dinner option for an additional charge. To learn more about these dinners and when they are available, visit the GPAC website.

For information about tickets and the entire season lineup, visit www.uncp.edu/gpac or call 910.521.6361.