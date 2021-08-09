Future Scots looking for support

LAURINBURG — Future Scots United AAU Football of Laurinburg is raising money to help its teams with their future endeavors and its leaders are hoping to receive support from the community.

“The FSU has children participating in the program from the ages of 5 to 14,” said FSU President Nicole Priest. “We are selling Future Scots stretch bracelets to raise money to purchase uniforms, helmets, shoulder pads, training equipment, home field fees, travel, replacement equipment and fees required by the state for our organization to participate in AAU activities.”

The group also raises money through other fundraisers, donations and sponsors

“The bracelets we are selling are half-inch rubber wrist bands customized for our team,” said Priest. “They are black and blue with FUTURE SCOTS UNITED in white and red. We have adult and youth sizes available.”

Bracelets are $3 each.

“You can order through any FSU member, parent, or coach,” said Priest. “All of our football players and cheerleaders have personal sales goals to meet. If you do not know a parent of a football player or cheerleader to contact directly, you may contact the following people on Facebook to place an order, myself, Jon Priest, Corey Monroe, or Brittany McMillian.

“We also accept orders through cash app via $SCOTSUNITED,” added Priest, “please include your name and phone number, quantity and sizes in the note section.”

Priest said the cash app can also be used to support a personal favorite player or cheerleader by adding their name to the order information in the note section.

“If you do not have Facebook, you may contact me at 910-318-2927,” said Priest. “The fundraiser for the team goals will run until Aug. 16. We will also have them available to purchase at our home games.”

Bracelets are set to be in by Aug. 23.

“FSU parents will have the option to deliver their personal orders and we will also have them prepared for pickup beginning Aug. 24 at Presbyterian Park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Aug. 26 at the same time and place.”

The FSU is actively seeking organization sponsors, “big brother” sponsors, donations both monetary and non-monetary.

“We can use other items like water, snacks, gently used cleats and gear,” said Priest. “If you are interested in helping in any way, please contact us.

“We greatly appreciate all the community support we have received the past few months,” added Priest. “We are truly blessed.”

The football organization is also looking to fill available spots for its 5 and 6 age group, 7 and 8 age group and 13 and 14 age group.

“If you have a child interested, please bring them out to Presbyterian Park on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” said Priest. “We’d love to have them. We will be representing Scotland County in High Point on Aug. 14 in our state Jamboree.”

