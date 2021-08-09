PSRC’s adding of mentors an effort to help and retain teacher

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County has hired academic coaches/mentors to help it support and keep teachers in the school district, an action prompted at least in part by the recognition of the stress caused by teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Currently, 24 academic coaches/mentors have been hired to support the K-8 schools. They will begin on Aug. 16, 2021. There will be a total of 29 academic coaches/mentors once all positions are filled that have come from within the district and out of district,” said Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s spokesman.

The school district received Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III pandemic funding to address learning loss resulting from the pandemic, Burnette said. A study of data components such as academics, attendance and other data within the district was done to determine what steps the district would take next.

Multi-agency effort nets more than 30 arrests

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Fugitive Task Force and Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, has arrested more than 30 people since Thursday, including a man who threatened a judge.

Multiple warrants throughout Robeson and surrounding counties were served “during the past 24 hours,” according to information released Friday by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Among arrest warrants served were “various felonies, various misdemeanors and probation and parole violations.”

Victim of dog attack ponders legal action

LUMBERTON — The victim of a dog attack is considering taking its owner to court after the canine was ruled potentially dangerous by the Robeson County Dangerous Dog Appellate Board.

James Walters was attacked by a pit bull on June 29 while trying to conduct a house inspection on Rudys Drive in Lumberton. Walters had completed the inspection of the home’s interior and was inspecting the exterior.

Two other dogs were outside, but secured, he said.

The dog, named Tunechi, was brought to the home while Walters was inspecting the interior of the house and allowed to run freely by its owner, Juventino Luna, according to Walters.

“This dog comes up and jumps right up in my face. … He was trying to get to my face or neck,” Walters said.

He held his clipboard up to protect his face.

“If those three people hadn’t been there, there’s not a doubt in my mind that dog would’ve got me on the ground and killed me,” Walters said.

The attack left him in “excruciating pain” and left a three to four inch scar on his chest where the dog bit into him, Walters said. He also underwent surgery and spent six hours in a hospital emergency room the day of the attack.

Enviva donates to Madison’s Place

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Enviva has donated $1,000 to Madison’s Place, a recently formed organization that aims to support young mothers in Richmond County gain the life skills they need that will keep them from struggling and help them more comfortably raise their children.

Melanie Richardson, the founder of Madison’s Place, met Paul Pereira, the Hamlet Enviva plant’s manager, while representatives from the company were volunteering at an event in Dobbins Heights. They got to talking about her goals with the organization, and Pereira offered to help.

“I love what she’s getting ready to do and we wanted to support that,” Pereira said.

He added that the company is interested in helping Richardson with the labor to renovate the home she’s purchased in Dobbins Heights that will be the headquarters of Madison’s Place used to provide emergency shelter to mothers in need and a site for general counseling.

From Champion Media reports