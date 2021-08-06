Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wilkinson Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that a .38 caliber Davis Derringer pistol valued at $150 was taken from their vehicle. The vehicle was left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that a .9mm Smith and Wesson firearm was stolen from their vehicle. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stevens Circle reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that a $1,500 check was stolen out of their mailbox and cashed.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Grant Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone stole his black 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck. The victim told officers he had seen the vehicle parked in his driveway the day before and when he saw it missing he went out looking for it. While officers were taking the report they were notified the truck had been found wrecked on McGirts Bridge Road and the North Carolina Highway Patrol was investigating it.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department on Tuesday the glass storm door on their residence was busted causing an estimated $200 damage.

Found illegal weapon

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department are investigating the finding of a sawed-off shotgun in a storage unit that was turned over Thursday. The person turning over the weapon had purchased a storage unit and while going through it found the weapon which also had the serial number filed of. The case is still under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Ahmod Pearson, 21, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Guilford County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Chad Prevatte, 33, of South King Street was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Quentina Wright, 28, of Willow Drive was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Vivica Graham, 20, of Second Street was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Cherokee Atkins, 24, of Phritz Street was arrested Thursday for stalking. She was given a $500 bond.