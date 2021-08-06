LIFE AT THE LIBRARY

LAURINBURG — From programing to organizing the shelves, there’s a lot that goes into working at a library. And since coming to Scotland County Memorial Library more than a decade ago, Director Leon Gyles has strived to keep the library on par with ones in larger cities.

”I’m always trying to build a better library for the county,” Gyles said. “When you look at the services we provide you can go over to Charlotte-Mecklenburg library and we provide almost the same services just to a lesser degree. We provide databases, we provide computers, we provide e-books, print books, digital material. You can find bestsellers, we have a place for people to come in and tutor students, for groups to meet, we have outreach with the bookmobile, we provide some computer training. We provide almost the same services, granted on a lesser scale, as the major metropolitan libraries.

“My state librarian rep was amazed when he came down here and saw what we were providing our citizens,” Gyles added.

Gyles began his career in Columbia, South Carolina, after retiring from the military. He had gotten his master’s degree in systems management but was unable to find a job then saw that library positions were always open.

“I went to library school, got a degree and got tenure at the University of South Carolina as the business school librarian,” Gyles said. “But I just felt like there was more I wanted to do. I wanted to be in a small rural community as the head librarian and that’s how I ended up in Laurinburg 13 years ago.”

When he first came to the SCML in the first two years he brought the state of the art technology into the building from computers to security along with getting a new bookmobile and “weeded” the collection to bring it more up to date, specifically in the non-fiction section.

“Life in the library, what do you do besides handle the proverbial normal things?” Gyles said. “We manage the budget, manage people, try to keep customers happy, purchase materials for the collection based on community desires … we have to go through and read the shelves, catalog the material and enter it into the system so people can find it.”

One more interesting event that occurred since Gyles has come to Scotland County was the return of an extremely overdue library book. In 2019, a package was delivered to the library from Staten Island, New York, that contained a letter and a copy of “Kings Row” by Henry Bellamann.

The sender had found the book in her mother’s apartment after she passed away, which had been checked out of the library in either 1942 or 1943. While the sender wasn’t going to have to be paying any late fees, staff did total up what it would have been coming up at just under $1,400.

The library is also part of the North Carolina Cardinal system and ships out about 2,000 items a year to other libraries.

“There’s a lot of things that go on behind the scenes that people don’t understand in a library,” Gyles said.“Behind the scenes is program planning. Jenna spends an absorbent amount of time planning the summer reading programs and that’s to ensure that we can get something for everyone — adult, child and infant. It’s a coordinated effort particularly with a major program everyone is working together.”

The library is also working with the school system to provide easier access for students to get into reading.

“We provide e-book access to the school children in Scotland County from third grade and up,” Gyles said. “Their student number becomes a library card number and allows them to access e-books. Jenna (Maley, youth services librarian) has been working with our schools and since then we’ve seen a significant uptick in the usage of those e-books by the school students.”

Gyles added the library is also working to begin an adult book program to help the local book clubs in the area be able to get the materials they need.

“We have to make sure the materials are in good condition, that’s another thing we have to look at,” Gyles said. “When the material comes back we look at DVDs to make sure they’re not scratched and people can use them. We have a DVD cleaner there that Rachel (Phillips, technical services coordinator) goes through and cleans DVDs periodically … that’s also a service we provide, if you have a DVD that needs cleaning we can clean them for you, as long as it isn’t cracked or the reflective coating is gone.”

The library also offers numerous other items to make sure the residents of the county have everything they need such as Wifi hotspots, all the issues of The Laurinburg Exchange on microfiche, databases like Ancestory.com, NCLive database which will help meet any research needs among other things.

“We try to make sure to keep on top of our collection so that it’s usable and it meets the citizens of Scotland County’s needs and if we don’t have it for you we can get it for you,” Gyles said. “There have been very few instances when we haven’t been able to meet someone’s wants or needs.”

The Scotland County Memorial Library is located at 312 W. Chruch St in Laurinburg. For information, follow its Facebook page or contact 910-276-0563.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]