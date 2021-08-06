Scottish Pilot Club visits Safety Town

LAURINBURG — The Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg brought the BrainMinders Puppets live to Safety Town in July. Wise Old Owl and his BrainMinder Buddies taught the preschoolers how to protect their brains.

The puppeteers showed the children how to protect their brain while biking, roller skating and skate boarding. They were told how to play safely on the playground and how to be safe in the school bus. The children learned that exercise keeps your brain healthy. They practiced calling 911 for an emergency and to ask an adult for help when bullied. Coloring books were given to the children to reinforce the brain safety information.

Following the BrainMinders’ Program, 43 children were fitted with safety helmets. The Scottish Pilot Club received a Helmet Matching Grant from Pilot International for 12 high quality helmets to combine with the helmets the club purchased. The goal of Pilot International’s Helmet Program is to reduce head injuries which are approximately 40% of all bicycle-related deaths. Most bicycle-related head injuries occur among children ages 14 and under.

The Scottish Pilot Club has been a member of Pilot International, Inc. for 30 years. Pilot International is a volunteer, charitable and educational service organization, whose purpose is to promote programs and activities that influence positive changes in communities throughout the world. Pilot International focuses on encouraging brain safety and health and supporting those who care for others.

To learn more about the Scottish Pilot Club, call President, Sheila Swift at 910-384-4988 or Membership Coordinator Barbara Mack at 910-276-7156.