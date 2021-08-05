Deadline looms to sign up for remote learning

LAURINBURG —Scotland County Schools parents have until next week to sign their students up for virtual learning if they wish to keep them home for the upcoming school year.

Scotland County Online Teaching for Students program will have registration open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13. The program provides students in grades four to 12 an opportunity to customize their learning experience with made-to-order schedules that still follow an academic calendar.

“This format will not mirror the format it did last year,” said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand during July’s Committee of the Whole meeting. “We want to be clear expectations on what this is going to look like. This is going to require at least two-thirds of independent learning happening online with interactive modules with one-third director tutor support and live teacher from a person in real-time.”

The program follows five core concepts which are reflected throughout the curriculum including; high expectations, relationships, accountability and equity.

“This is not only for our students who might not want to attend school due to COVID,” LeGrand said. “Our SCOTS program can open us up to our homeschool students who may want to participate in our athletics or other extracurricular activities.”

For information visit the Scotland County Schools Facebook page or website and click on the SCOTS link.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]