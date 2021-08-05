Perry earns leadership posts

LAURINBURG — A former student at I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School and Scotland High School grad has earned a new leadership role with the National Pharmaceutical Association.

Jasmine Perry, who is a fourth-year Pharm.D candidate at the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy and pharmacy intern with Walgreens, recently attended the NPhA/SNPhA Virtual National Convention, where she was announced as the National Legislative, Membership Benefits, and Immigration Chair for the Student National Pharmaceutical Association.

“I’m excited to serve alongside my SNPhAm and have an impactful year,” Perry said. “I’m also honored to have been selected as the Chapter President of the Year for my work as the UNC SNPhA president — I am so thankful for this honor. It means the world that my work providing service was noticed. I can’t wait to serve under Aliyah Cruz. I know this year will be magical.”

Perry currently serves as a student researcher in the UNC Research and Scholarship in Pharmacy program.

