JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

Jesslyn Hill, representative for the food bank for Central and Eastern North Carolina, showed off some fresh locally grown produce being given away at the New Covenant Christian Center and Food Pantry in Laurel Hill. The food giveaway began at 10 a.m. and was located along Hwy. 74. Some of the items up for grabs were household items such as soap, 12 pallets of local vegetables, five pallets of frozen turkey, coffee, cereal and pickles. The group sets up on Wednesdays each week when supplies are available.