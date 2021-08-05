Parks and Rec to hold school supply giveaway

WAGRAM — As students get ready to go back to school, the question for many families is how to afford the supplies needed. But upcoming giveaways are aimed at making sure students have everything they need for the upcoming year.

On Aug. 12 at the Wagram Recreation Center, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting it’s annual “Back to School” giveaway.

“This is an opportunity to provide students with much-needed school supplies,” said Wagram Recreation Supervisor Amanda Baker. “This past year was difficult on the students and parents of Scotland County. Our community has had many obstacles to hurdle during the pandemic. This is a positive way to encourage our students and show them our community support as they start back to school full time.”

The event will be a drive-through style event and a child does need to be present to receive their supplies. Along with the giveaway, there will be a drawing to win one of three backpacks, one for elementary, one for middle school and one for high school. Winners would be contacted after the drawing and would be able to pick up their bag at the Wagram Recreation Center.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to bring something positive to our students of Scotland County,” Baker said. “Please bring your child to receive free school supplies as a blessing and encouragement for this coming school year. We are looking forward to the best school year yet to come. We want your students to know we care for them and believe in their success this year.”

Baker added a Girl Scout troop will also be at the event to provide information about the organization and how to join for anyone interested.

“This is the only Back to School giveaway Parks and Recreation is doing this year, but we do have other future giveaways planned for this year,” Baker said. “We are gladly accepting any donations of school supplies, especially those specific to the school supply list provided by Scotland County Schools. All donations can be dropped off at Scotland Place in Laurinburg or the Wagram Recreation Center in Wagram. The cut-off date is Tuesday, Aug. 10.

“We would like to encourage everyone who is able to support us with donations,” Baker continued. “The more we have, the more we can bless our community.”

The Wagram Recreation Center is located at 24441 Marlboro St. in Wagram.

For more information contact the Wagram Recreation Center at 910-369-0686.

