The staff and management of The Laurinburg Exchange urges anyone who has not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 to do so as soon as possible.

With the COVID-19 numbers rising once again locally, statewide and throughout the country, medical experts are saying the vaccinations are the best way to end the pandemic.

It is also being said that wearing masks, social distancing and regularly washing of hands will be helpful.

For vaccination information, contact the Scotland County Health Department or Scotland Memorial Hospital.