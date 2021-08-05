County sheriff

passes away

ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff James Clemmons passed away of natural causes at his home in Rockingham Thursday morning, according to county leadership.

Clemmons, 60, was first hired as a patrol deputy for the Sheriff’s Office in 1989, and was then promoted from Lieutenant, to Captain, and then as Major before being elected as Sheriff in 2011.

In what may have been his last public appearance, Clemmons spoke at the Stop the Violence March in Dobbins Heights last month.

***

Coalition wants

to reduce crime

ST. PAULS — Police and community members here are joining forces to curb violent crime such as the recent shootings in the town.

Members of the community recently approached St. Pauls Chief of Police Steve Dollinger about crime in the area, particularly the shooting death of 19-year-old Marqueise Coleman on July 29, according to Mayor Elbert Gibson. The community members wanted to hold a peace march, but Dollinger said a coalition offers the chance to make a longer-lasting positive impact on the community.

Thus, the Stop the Violence Coalition was formed this week and will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 in the St. Pauls High School cafeteria.

***

Fairmont man

is found guilty

NEW BERN — A Fairmont man was found guilty Thursday of four counts of Hobbs Act robbery, four counts of Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

G. Norman Acker, III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement concerning Frank Giles McCree, 34, after U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan accepted the verdict.

McCree will be sentenced during the Nov. 9 term of court.

***

Mayor pro tem

receives state award

ST. PAULS — The mayor pro tempore here has been awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

The award was presented to Evans Jackson by state Sen. Danny Britt Jr. and state Rep. Brenden Jones.

“Mr. Evans’ achievements are intertwined with his time of over 40 years as a member and leader in the fire department, service on the town board and service as a magistrate court judge,” Britt said.

Jackson serves on the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners and is the St. Pauls Fire & Rescue chief. He has worked as the fire chief for about 18 years and rescue chief for three years. He retired as a magistrate after 18 years of service. Jackson continues to work as a pharmacist, with about 47 years of experience in the profession.

From Champion Media reports