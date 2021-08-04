August is Child Support Awareness Month

LAURINBURG — For those parents who are looking to get back on track with paying child support, August is the time to do so.

As part of Child Support Awareness Month, the Scotland County Department of Social Services is offering amnesty to anyone with a Scotland County Order for Arrest for failure to pay child support.

“This only applies to cases that are generated in Scotland County only,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey in a Facebook post. “If you have an order for arrest that was issued in Scotland County, you can avoid jail time by paying $500 per order for arrest. You will still be responsible for the balance of the arrears. If you have any questions, please contact your caseworker.”

Last year DSS saw the highest number of non-custodial parents taking advantage of the program with 11 parents paying $9,000. By comparison, $8,000 was collected during the program in 2018 and, in 2019, a total of $6,500 was collected.

Follow the Scotland County Department of Social Services Facebook page for more information about programs going on during the month and for the “most wanted” in child support, which are also listed on the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

The amnesty program is time-limited and is only available during the month of August. Caseworkers can be contacted at 910-277-2500.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]