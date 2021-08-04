LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Meals on Wheels program is looking for volunteers to help continue to deliver meals to seniors in the community.

The volunteers in the program aid in the delivery of meals throughout the county from Laurinburg to Wagram to Laurel Hill.

“We currently have about four volunteers so we’re hoping to encourage more people to begin volunteering with us,” said Ursula Selles, the nutrition director for the Lumber River Council of Government. “Volunteers are critical with this program and we aren’t able to grow the program with a limited number of volunteers and we would hate to not be able to continue providing these meals to our older residents because there aren’t any volunteers.”

Selles added anyone can volunteer for the program even if they are only available once a week or even once a month.

“There are about 25 people so we have about 12 on each of the two routes,” Selles said. “But what we do is have the volunteers show up around 9:45 to 10:15 in the morning to pick up the food which gives the volunteers time to move the meals to an insulated bag. Then they get contact information for each person they’re delivering to with phone numbers and addresses. The delivery time typically takes between 45 minutes to an hour … we deliver hot meals Monday through Thursday and shelf meals on Friday.”

Home-delivered meals receive funding through federal, state and local dollars. The Lumber River Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging is a partner with United Way of Scotland County to fund Meals on Wheels. The partnership has enabled the agency to remove clients from the waiting list. Because of the funding, the Meals and Wheels program is available to senior citizens in need of meals to receive them at no cost — however, clients are provided the opportunity to voluntarily contribute back to the program through a consumer contribution policy.

“It’s an extremely rewarding thing for both the volunteers and the clients,” Selles said. “A lot of the people we deliver to are shut-ins who can’t get out and don’t have any family who lives close by so not only are you providing the meals you’re also providing them with a bit of socialization that they wouldn’t get. So it’s extremely rewarding.”

To volunteer contact Scotland County Parks and Recreation at 910-277-2585 or sjones@scotlandcounty.org.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.