Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons had broken into their residence and stole a PlayStation and a 55-inch TV.

LAURINBURG —A resident of X-Way Road reported to the police department on Sunday that an unknown person broke into their storage building. Nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that a miter saw, reciprocating saw and skill saw was stolen from them. There was a total loss of $410 and there is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Friday that 31-year-old Kaitlyn Smith had stolen their dark blue BMW valued at $1,200. A warrant for felony larceny was taken out on Smith.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Melanie Lane reported to the police department on Saturday that an Olympic weight bar and assorted free weights valued at $300 were taken from them.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik #9 reported to the police department on Sunday that a counterfeit $100 bill was passed at the store.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Darrell Locklear, 26, of Maxton was arrested Sunday for possession of a stolen firearm. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tom Huckabee, 54, of Deluca Street was arrested Saturday on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misuse of 911. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Damion McDonald, 26, of Wagram was arrested Saturday on a warrant for domestic criminal trespass and cyberstalking. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Kimball Bonardi, 62, of Sidney Bean Road was arrested Saturday for driving while impaired and revoked license. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jaleel Lesane, 22, of Lumberton was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kyree Murphy, 29, of Maxton was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County and possession of cocaine on jail premises. He was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jamie Locklear, 51, of Raeford Sunday was arrested for failure to appear in Hoke County. He was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kadjah Ingram, 27, of Knox Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County along with warrants for felony larceny and felony conspiracy out of Hoke County. She was given a $17,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Jordan Locklear, 27, of Maxton was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $2,000 bond.