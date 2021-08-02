Loury Floyd selected for Impact Academy Fellowship

PEMBROKE – Loury Floyd, dean of the School of Education at UNC Pembroke, has been selected as an Impact Academy fellow, a high honor afforded to the most exceptional leaders in education.

With her selection, Floyd joins an elite group of 24 educational changemakers nationwide who will work together for the next year to collectively have a transformative impact on educator preparation.

“It’s a huge honor and privilege to be a participant in the Impact Academy,” Floyd said. “It is a privilege to have an opportunity to not only receive professional development with a cohort of leaders across the nation but to also have an opportunity to be mentored and coached by accomplished deans.”

Floyd was named the dean of UNCP’s School of Education in 2020 after a competitive national search process.

She completed her doctoral studies at the College of William & Mary and has experience as a program coordinator, department chair and associate dean. Floyd has collaborated with her colleagues to secure external funding in excess of $1.5 million to enhance teacher quality in low-performing school districts. She is passionate about service to public schools and preparing the next generation of teachers, school counselors and administrators.

Floyd understands the role of UNCP to improve education outcomes in southeastern North Carolina. Her selection as a Deans for Impact Fellow will bring critical thought leadership and innovative solutions directly to our region's schools.

Founded in 2015, Deans for Impact is a national nonprofit organization that empowers, supports and advocates on behalf of leaders at all levels of educator preparation committed to transforming the field and elevating the teaching profession.

Each cohort is selected through an intensive application process. Floyd joins Impact Academy’s sixth cohort, its largest and most diverse to date. Deans for Impact is committed to reflecting the broad diversity of programs preparing new educators across the country.

Upon completing the program, one of Floyd’s goals is to develop a comprehensive, strategic plan that will reach beyond the School of Education, into the community and across the region.

“Being new to UNCP and the community, I plan to mobilize and meet with community leaders, which will assist with forming a strategic plan. My hope is that I’ll get the tools I need from this fellowship to help me with navigating new spaces in this job and assist with bringing fresh ideas back to the School of Education.”

Fellows will participate in monthly virtual sessions with regular learning modules and ongoing leadership coaching from Deans for Impact member deans throughout the year.