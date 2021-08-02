Alumna Leyia Bullard Oxendine accepted to Physician Assistant program at Methodist University

PEMBROKE – Leyia Bullard Oxendine, a 2017 graduate of UNC-Pembroke, has been accepted to the Physician Assistant program at Methodist University.

Oxendine of Pembroke earned a bachelor of science in nursing. She plans to return to Robeson County and serve as a healthcare provider.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the small class sizes and how they allowed for one-on-one experiences with my professors,” Oxendine said. “Drs. Astrid Oviedo, Siva Mandjiny and Rachael Smith are just a few names that come to mind when I think of my time at UNCP. As professors, they pushed and encouraged to me perform. I also am thankful to God for such a wonderful opportunity.”

While at UNCP, Oxendine was an active member of the NC-Health Career Access Program (HCAP). The physician assistant program begins August 16.