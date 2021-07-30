Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services here.

July 31

— The Anointed House of Deliverance, located at 302 Sanford Road in Laurinburg, will hold its first FREE “Riding With a Cause: Bullying Initiative.” Registration starts at 10 a.m. and kickstands up will happen at noon. All motorcyclists are welcome to come join the local “Changing the Game” Motorcycle Club and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Aug. 6

— St. David’s Episcopal Church is hosting a Red Cross blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Please sign-up online at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-redcross. Blood is urgently needed. The church Parish Hall is located at 506 Azure Ct. (corner of Covington Street and Azure).

Aug. 7

— St. Luke United Methodist Women will hold an “Attic Sale” from 7 a.m. to noon at the church, located at 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

Aug. 8-13

— Woodville Pentecostal Holiness Church will host “Revival Time” at the church, located at 12581 Sneadtown Road in laurel Hill. Services begin Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. and on Aug. 9-13 at 7:15 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Samuel Leonard. All are invited.

Sept. 4

— St. Mary Catholic Church on South Main Street in Laurinburg will host a yard sale from 7 a.m. to noon. There will be food available for purchase.

Ongoing

— Community members are invited to walk the outdoor labyrinth at the corner of Covington Street and Azure Court on the grounds of St. David Episcopal Church in Laurinburg. For social distancing and safety, allow only one person or one household unit on the labyrinth at a time. If others are around, also wear a mask. Also please note the ground/stones may be uneven so wear comfortable, stable shoes. Walking a prayer labyrinth can take 10 to 20-plus minutes, depending on personal preference and pace.

Used for thousands of years, labyrinths are present in almost every religious tradition and culture. Labyrinths have been part of the Christian experience from as early as the fourth century. In the 12th century, they became prominent in the great cathedrals of Europe. Medieval Christians walked labyrinths as an alternative to making a hazardous pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

Recently, Christians have enjoyed renewed interest as modern “pilgrims” on their own spiritual journeys. The labyrinth has again become a tool to encourage prayer, meditation, and spiritual growth. The rhythm of walking, placing one foot in front of the other, quiets the mind, relaxes the body, and refreshes the spirit.

All are welcome to visit the labyrinth and experience a respite from anxiety and feel God’s presence in their lives.