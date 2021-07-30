From a mess to a message

“Darryl was a baseball legend who nearly destroyed his life with drugs. But Jesus set him free, and he’s been clean for years. Today he helps others struggling with addiction and points them to faith. Looking back, he affirms that God turned his mess into a message. Nothing is too hard for God.”

Now when it comes to the word “mess,” we all to some degree know what it means. Because if the truth be told, and if we be honest, we all at some point and time have made a mess; and we all know, that a MESS have to be cleaned up; a mess is not good; it MESSES things up.

I say that because I don’t want anybody to think that you are exempt from this mess-age; that we have always been and did the right thing; some of us made a MESS in school; didn’t do all that we could have done; some of us have made a mess in relationships; didn’t work because we got hooked up with the wrong person; some people have made a mess in their marriage; fell head over heels in love and despite what anybody said you married them.

How many of us have ever had to say “I made a mess!” and what is a mess? A mess is a MESS! That’s what it is; but the definition of the word “MESS” means “A dirty or untidy state of things or of a place.”

But let me add another definition to this word — a MESS is a place that we put ourselves in and it takes somebody else having to clean up the MESS and pull us out; community friends, put your name there and admit, “I have not always done everything right; some decisions I made put me in a place I did not want to be in.”

You all remember the prodigal son (Luke 15:11-32)? Thought he had it going on; thought he knew more than his father; “give to me the portion of goods that belong to me” … he went out and squandered his money on sinful living and he made a MESS … because anytime you end up in a hog pen you are in a mess (vs 15)! and not only him but other characters in the Bible made a mess; Abraham messed up; he lied about Sarah saying that she was his sister, twice — in Egypt, in Genesis chapter 12 and chapter 20; and then he and Sarah made a big mess; God promised her a child in her old age; and when it didn’t happen when they thought, instead of waiting on the Lord, they took matters into their own hands.

Sarah told Abraham to go in and sleep with their maid and father a child through her for them as a surrogate (Gen. 16); not good; and church, they made a mess!

Anytime we leave the plan and word of God we make a mess; David the shepherd boy, who slew Goliath and was anointed by God to be king over the nation of Israel; but when he committed adultery with another man’s wife, named Bathsheba he made a pure mess (2 Sam. 11)! now I can hear somebody say “well, I’ve been good all my life!”

I contribute money to charities, go out of my way to help somebody; I even give money to the church; I’m just good” … well, in love I say you are a good mess! Somebody else may say “I’ve been faithful to my spouse, I’ve never cheated; what do you have to say about that? I say that as good as that is, you are a faithful mess!

Community a mess is what we was before we accepted Christ as our personal savior; the Bible says in Psalms 51:5 that we were “born in sin, and shaped in iniquity; and in sin did our mother conceive us.” see, we may have been a good mess; and somebody else may have been a bad mess; but at the foot of the cross we all stand on the same level in sin; and only the blood of Jesus can clean up a sin mess; better than Mr. Clean!

But friends, some people are MESSED up; such as the case with the man in Mark chapter 5; now community, you are in a MESS when you make your home in a cemetery! Yet this is where we find this man; Jesus had just calmed the storm out on the sea; and no sooner than one storm is over Jesus comes face to face with the devil.

The Bible says that when they came over unto the other side of the sea, immediately there met him out of the tombs, a man with a demonic spirit, who had his dwelling in the graveyard tombs; He lost his decency as he ran around in the tombs naked. He lost his self-control and lived like a wild animal, screaming in the tomb’s day and night, cutting himself (vs 5). Often this man had been chained, but the demons had given him superhuman strength to break the chains (vs 4). Plus, he had over 6000 demons in him; This man is in a MESS!

But Jesus cast out the demons and set him free (vs 8). Told him “to go tell his friends what great things the Lord has done for you (vs 19).” Jesus turned his “mess” into a message!

Community, let Jesus take your mess and turn it into a message. Tell somebody what great things the Lord has done for you.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.