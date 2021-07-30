Putting inspiration to good use

I am a habitual “prayer.” It’s a habit I’m proud of, but most don’t understand. I start my day with a lengthy prayer, and end my day with another. I also pray while I’m driving, walking, mowing and I’ve even prayed during a conversation with someone else.

One of my most fervent prayers is every Sunday morning. I ask God to take over my mind, keyboard, and thoughts to relay a message that someone needs to hear while I’m preparing my weekly column. I want to inspire you and I feel like it’s my calling to do this.

Colossians 3:23 — “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men.”

I’ve thought a lot lately about where I get my inspiration because it seems as if the devil is attacking from every direction. When I get down, I think about Brittany Ganus who fought a debilitating illness with courage and grace at such a young age. I think about Bridget Bergwall who dedicates her life to spreading the word of God every day through Bible Verses sent to thousands. I think about Sean Dietrich who was told he’d never be a writer, but now reaches hundreds of thousands as “Sean of the South.” I think about Danny Freeman who creates magnificent artwork while battling sickness that would keep most bedridden.

I have decided to inspire and these people are my inspiration. They’ve motivated me to keep spreading the word of Jesus Christ and, when things get bad, talk even louder.

Thank you to all the Britneys, Bridgets, Seans, and Dannys out there. You have no idea the impact you’ve had on the world.

