St. Andrews earns third consecutive Five-Star Award

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University, a branch of Webber International, has been named an NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Institution as announced by the national office on Wednesday. For the 2020-21 academic year, St. Andrews University has earned bronze-level for the third consecutive year.

The St. Andrews athletic department is among 157 member institutions that were named Champions of Character in the 2020-21 school year. As members of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) and Mid-South, the Knights also received five-star recognition at the conference level.

During the 2020-21 academic year St. Andrews athletics and its student-athletes spent the year doing several charitable campaigns. The Knights held a canned food drive, participated in Toys for Tots, and the football team participated in BLM sponsored campaigns throughout the school year.

“We are so proud of our coaches and student-athletes for their hard work in earning this award,” said Athletic Director Elizabeth Burris.

Each year, NAIA schools use the Champions of Character scorecard to measure the pursuit of character-driven athletics. Schools scoring a minimum of 60 out of 100 points earn the Champions of Character Five-Star Institution Award.

Traditionally, institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earn points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition, and character promotion. Institutions earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year. The NAIA worked to collaborate with member institutions to better reflect efforts that were impacted by transition and adjustments from COVID-19.