Sellers receives Spirit of Patrnership Award

LAURINBURG — Bette Sellers of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Laurinburg recently received the firm’s exclusive Spirit of Partnership Award for outstanding performance during 2021.

Sellers is a leader in the firm and an example of what a dedicated Edward Jones financial advisor can achieve. She has demonstrated unyielding dedication and enthusiasm for her business of serving individual investors and has reached a benchmark in her career that deserves to be recognized.

Sellers said she is honored to receive the award.

“Edward Jones is a partnership. That structure is not just financial; it’s a philosophy,” Sellers said. “We work together, help each other and all share in the rewards of working with long-term individual investors. That brings out the best in everyone.”

Sellers was one of only 1,430 financial advisors to receive the award.