Local student wins Mountaire Farms scholarship

MILLSBORO, Delaware — Mountaire Farms, the nation’s fourth largest chicken producer, recently awarded 27 students with $2,500 scholarships to help them pay for college.

Among them was a studentfrom Scotland County.

Hector J. Pacheco is a graduate of Scotland Early College High School and now attends North Carolina State University. His father, Hector Pacheco, is the Scotland County Feed Mill manager.

Children and grandchildren of employees, growers, and grain suppliers are all eligible for the scholarships, which were announced recently. Winners received a certificate and a scholarship.

“We are proud of this program because it embraces everything that we care about – our employees, our growers, our grain producers and their families,” said Phillip Plylar, President of Mountaire Farms. “And these students have all demonstrated a commitment to their education, and to their communities, which we believe should be celebrated.”