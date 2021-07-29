Two arrested for kidnapping and assault

Timmons

LAURINBURG — Two Laurinburg residents have been arrested in connection to the assault and kidnapping of a Laurel Hill man.

According to the report from the Laurinburg Police Department, around 3;30 p.m. on Wednesday a 31-year-old male came into the Scotland County Courthouse stating he had been assaulted.

The victim told officers he had gone to South Caledonia earlier Wednesday to the residence of 28-year-old Khalil Shaquille Aziz Jackson and 23-year-old Lanette Cora Timmons. The two assaulted the victim, forced him to remove his clothing and placed him in the trunk of a vehicle.

The victim managed to escape from the trunk and fled on foot across East Vance Street and into a convenience store while being pursued by Jackson. Jackson caught up with him inside the store where he began assaulting him again and then forced him from the business and back into the vehicle.

There were people inside the business but none called law enforcement about the assault. The victim added that when he was taken back to the vehicle, the female also began to strike him with her fist and that the male was wearing brass knuckles while striking him.

Jackson held the victim down in the back seat where he continuously beat him as Timmons drove the vehicle towards Robeson County. When near Maxton the vehicle stopped and the victim was thrown out of the car with his clothing before the vehicle left him there.

The victim’s cellphone had been taken from him and he then walked from the area near Maxton to the Scotland County Courthouse, where he spoke to law enforcement.

Scotland County EMS were notified and treated the victim for contusions and abrasions to his face and head.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Laurinburg detectives located Jackson and Timmons and arrested them.

Jackson was charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, assault by strangulation and misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $1 million bond.

Timmons was charged with two counts for first-degree kidnapping, two counts of felony conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury. She was given a $1 million bond.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]