Teen arrested after armed robbery

LAURINBURG — An 18-year-old has been arrested and a 16-year-old has warrants out for his arrest after a robbery early Wednesday morning.

According to the report from the Laurinburg Police Department, Elijah Claude Richardson of South Caledonia Road was arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery along with resist, delay and obstruct. He was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under an $86,500 bond.

According to the report, just after midnight, a resident of First Street heard a knock on his front door. The resident recognized Richardson as his cousin and let him in before he was followed by two males who were brandishing firearms.

The victim was held down at gunpoint and robbed of his wallet, which contained cash along with bank cards. The suspects then all fled from the residence.

The second suspect in the case was identified as a 16-year-old of Laurinburg, but he had not been located at the time of the report.

The third suspect has not been identified at this time.

The investigation is continuing — anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Jeremy White at 910-276-3211.

