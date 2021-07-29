Lemmond named new E-911 assistant director

LAURINBURG —Scotland County Emergency E-911 Communications Center has appointed Jonathan Lemmond as its new assistant director.

“Jonathan was part of the initial opening team for the 911 center when it opened on Feb. 10, 2015,” said Director Samantha Cameron Dutch. “Prior to that, he was a part-time telecommunicator with EMS and had been since 2013. He also worked part-time with the city of Laurinburg Fire Department.”

Dutch also said Lemmond is highly motivated and enthusiastic about emergency communications and public safety as a whole.

“Jonathan has deep roots in Scotland County and a genuine love for the county and its citizens,” Dutch said. “Jonathan was offered the position on July 2 and officially began this new role on July 16.

“I am very excited to have Jonathan step into this new role,” added Dutch. “I have watched him grow so much over the last few years and believe that he will excel.”

Lemmond, according to Dutch is looking forward to the new experiences this position will bring and helping the community as a whole.

”I am very excited,” said Lemmond. “With a new position comes new challenges and I am excited to help the 911 center continue to grow and thrive to the benefit of the citizens of Scotland County.”

The 911 center does not have any plans for any other major changes for quite some time.

“We want to have a chance to settle into and learn our new positions,” said Dutch. “However, we will continue to work together as a team to develop goals and a strategy for continuous growth.”

For information on job opportunities within the Scotland County 911 Center, visit the Scotland County website at www.scotlandcounty.org.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]