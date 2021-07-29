Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had taken $718 from their bank account. There is a person of interest in the case.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Messiah Wilkerson, 28, of Marcellus Street was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breaking and entering along with assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Ladaryl McKinnon, 26, of Wagram was arrested Wednesday for communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG —Lamondrick Blue, 21, of Wagram was arrested Wednesday for carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, simple possession of marijuana and multiple traffic offenses. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Danny Seals, 42, of Todd Circle was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released on a written promise to appear.